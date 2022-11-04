Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): A group of men and women attacked a forest official with sticks as he was taking out teak wood which was hidden by villagers in the Lateri area of Vidisha district in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, an official said.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media in which the group of 10 to 12 men and women were spotted holding sharp edge weapons.

The forest official has been identified as Pradeep Sharma who is posted in Tiloni Beat. He sustained severe injuries in the incident and was referred to the district hospital in Visidha.

Pradeep said, "I was on routine patrolling in the area. The villager had hidden teak wood. We were removing those woods, in the meantime, the ground reached there, including women and attacked. They also had stolen money from my pocket."

Lateri Forest SDO Saurabh Kabra said that the forest worker, who was accompanying his forest watchmen was on routine patrol. He saw teak wood which was being taken out for there.

During this time, about 10 to 12 women and men of the village attacked the forest worker. They beat up him badly and Rs 4200 kept in his pocket was also stolen by them.

A case was registered on behalf of the Forest Department and an investigation into the matter was on. (ANI)

