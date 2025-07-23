Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of four Karwariyas who were killed after being hit by an over-speeding car on the Gwalior-Shivpuri link road in Gwalior district, an officer said.

The accident occurred near Sheetla Mata Mandir Tiraha on the link road under the jurisdiction of Jhansi Road Police station in the early hours of Wednesday, where the Kanwariyas were walking on the roadside. A car travelling at high speed reportedly had a tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control and collide with the pilgrims.

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan told ANI, "A tragic incident occurred on Shivpuri link road between 12 am and 1 am last night in which some people from the same family were carrying Jal (water) as Kanwar pilgrims from Bhadwana and were going to offer it at the Lord Shiva temple. During this, a car got uncontrolled and crushed the group of Kanwar pilgrims, resulting in four kanwar yatris dead and two others sustaining injuries."

The police team was engaged in tracing the driver of the car since night, as he was absconding after the incident, and arrested him in the morning, she said.

Collector Chouhan further said, "As per the instructions of the government, we reached the hospital, met the family members of the deceased and consoled them. Additionally, the Chief Minister has directed to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of all the deceased."

Regarding the injured's condition, the collector reported that one of them had a rib fracture and the other had sustained minor wounds.

She also underlined that, in anticipation of Sawan month, the government has set up centres in numerous locations for the convenience of Kawar pilgrims in the district, where amenities like food, shade, a bath, and restrooms have been set up with help from the general public.

Additionally, people driving vehicles during night hours should be attentive and drive slowly to avoid such unfortunate incidents, she added. (ANI)

