New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo member Brinda Karat on Tuesday condemned the Madhya Pradesh government over the demolition of stone pelters' houses during the Ram Navami procession saying that it can not bulldoze "law and constitution" of the country.

"Who decides who is a rioter? Bulldozer is not only destroying the house and property of people but it is destroying the law and bulldozing the Constitution of the country," Karat told ANI.

Also Read | ‘It Is Much Easier To Change Laws Than Mindset’, says Supreme Court; Allows Colour Blind People To Pursue All Filmmaking Courses.

He further raised questions over the Madhya Pradesh government and said that it should serve notice to the people whose houses are illegal.

"If houses are illegal then serve notice to them and do whatever you want but the actions should be legally. You ruined the house, ruined the shop without notice why and how? Who has given you this right?," Karat stated.

Also Read | Shanghai Lockdown: Foreigners Express Solidarity Toward City’s Anti-Epidemic Efforts Amid Resurgence in COVID-19 Cases.

CPI(M) leader said that the action of demolishing houses has flouted the legal framework of India.

After the violence in Raisen and Khargaon in Madhya Pradesh, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has taken strict action against the people involved in the violence and the local district administration got into action mode.

As many as four houses and three shops near Mohan Talkies, 12 houses and 10 shops in Khaskhas Badi area, three shops in Aurangpura area and 12 shops in Talaab Chowk were demolished. Approximately 16 illegal sites were demolished near Ganesh Temple in Khargone.

The incident took place on Sunday when several people, including police personnel, were injured in a Ram Navami procession after a group of people pelted stones at each other. The stone-pelting started at the very beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector, police said.

After the miscreants set four houses on fire, the administration imposed a curfew in Talab Chowk, Gaushala Marg, and Motipura areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)