Jabalpur, May 17 (PTI) The Jabalpur administration has demolished illegal constructions and freed government land worth Rs 4.20 crore from a Dubai-based betting operator suspected to be having links with the underworld, an official said on Tuesday.

The land at Adarsh Nagar in Rampur locality here in Madhya Pradesh was in possession of 'betting king' Satish Sanpal, Jablapur's Additional Collector Namah Shivay Arjaria said.

The district administration on Monday removed illegal constructions worth Rs 80 lakh on 6,000 square feet of the government land which was in Sanpal's possession, he said.

The cost of the government land freed from encroachment is nearly Rs 4.20 crore, he said.

"According to information collected by the district administration from locals, Sanpal is suspected to be having links with the D-company (fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's gang)," the official said.

Sanpal is currently based in Dubai and operates an alleged betting racket from there, he said.

His family members were present when the district administration removed unauthorised constructions on the land, the official said.

