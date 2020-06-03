India News | MP HC Restricts Govt Action Against Liquor Traders Till June 4

Jabalpur, Jun 3 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday extended its interim order restraining the state government from taking any coercive steps against 30 liquor contractors till June 4.

In their petition, the liquor contractors sought direction from the court to the state government to either revise the terms and conditions of their liquor sale contract or recall the entire bidding process for the current fiscal in view of the downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rates were no longer feasible for them due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant economic conditions, they have contended.

The petitioners will have to file some documents to support their arguments, the petitioners' senior advocate Naman Nagrath said.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta and Advocate General P K Kaurav, who are arguing for the state government, will continue their submissions on Thursday.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice A K Mittal and Justice V K Shukla said the interim order will continue till June 4, Nagrath said.

The court will continue to hear the case on Thursday.

