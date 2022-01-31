Indore, Jan 31 (PTI) Activists of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha were booked on Monday for raising slogans in support of Gandhiji's assassin Nathuram Godse a day earlier on the death anniversary of the Mahatma, which is observed nationwide as Martyrs Day.

These activists had gathered at Veer Savarkar Square despite prohibitory orders banning such gatherings without permission being in place, said Tukoganj police station in charge Kamlesh Sharma.

They have been charged under section 188 of IPC for showing disobedience to order issued by authorities.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Dhairyasheel Yevle, who was present at the spot, said an FIR was registered against Hindu Mahasabha activists for demonstrating and raising slogans in support of Godse at Veer Savarkar square, adding that they were prevented from holding an exhibition there.

Meanwhile, state Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla said stern action should be taken against the Hindu Mahasabha activists and alleged such incidents were taking place due to the patronage given by the ruling BJP.

