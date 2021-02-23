Bhopal, Feb 23 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned for the day on Tuesday after paying tributes to prominent political personalities who died recently and people who lost their lives in a glacier burst in Uttarakhand and last week's road accident in Sidhi district of the state.

The Assembly paid tributes to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Motialal Vora, ex-Union ministers Ram Vilas Paswan, Jaswant Singh, the late chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi, ex-Rajya Sabha MP Kailash Sarang and 16 former MLAs, among others.

As the House convened on the second day of the budget session, speaker Girish Gautam informed members about the demise of 26 political leaders and former ministers, and those who lost their lives in the Uttarakhand glacier disaster and the Sidhi bus tragedy.

At least 68 people have been killed in the February 7 glacier burst in Uttarakhand, while around 140 people are still missing.

More than 50 passengers had perished in the Sidhi bus tragedy.

Congress MLA Vijaylaxmi Sadho, supported by other members of her party, demanded that tributes be also paid to farmers who lost their lives during the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders against the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

However, members of the ruling BJP opposed the Congress's demand, saying the issue was not related to Madhya Pradesh.

The speaker intervened and pacified the members of the ruling and opposition benches.

While paying tribute to Vora, a veteran Congress leader who died in December, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed him as a politician who was affable towards opposition leaders.

Chouhan recalled his association with senior party colleague and former Rajya Sabha MP Sarang and said he worked hard to strengthen theJana Sangh, the BJP's forerunner.

Paying tribute to Paswan, the chief minister recalled the former Union minister had won Lok Sabha elections with record votes.

Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath of the Congress also recalled his association with the departed leaders, including Vora, Sarang and others, and paid rich tributes to them.

Nath, speaking in the house, paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the Morena hooch tragedy in January and farmers who died during protests against the new agriculture laws.

The other promient political leaders and former Union ministers to whom tributes were paid in the house included Buta Singh, Madhavsinh Solanki, Captain Satish Sharma, Kamal Morarka and Ramlal Rahi.

After observing a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed leaders, the speaker adjourned the house till 11 am on Wednesday.

