Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): A stock of balloons with Pakistani flags printed on them that were being sold along with biscuit packets has been seized, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on Tuesday when children purchased biscuits from a grocery store in Unhel Nageshwar town, Jhalawar district in Rajasthan.

Speaking to ANI, Station in-Charge of Central Kotwali, Ravindra Parashar said, "Neeraj Singhal and Dheeraj Singhal sold some balloons, which were bought by children in Rajasthan. The parents of the children who bought these balloons noticed that Pakistani flags were printed on them."

"Upon interrogating Neeraj Singhal and Dheeraj Singhal, they told us that they recieved the material from Maharashtra, Delhi and another place. The stock of balloons has been seized," police official added.

According to an official, upon opening the packets, the children found balloons printed with Pakistani flags and the words "Jashn-e-Azadi Pakistan - 14 August" written in Urdu.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

