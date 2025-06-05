Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the Spiritual and Wellness Summit 2025 held in Ujjain on Thursday and said that investment proposals worth around Rs 1950 crore were received in the summit.

He also highlighted that the state is ready to lead India's wellness mission and is becoming the country's leading spiritual and wellness destination, a major attraction for investors in this sector.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Reacts On Bengaluru Stampede During RCB’s IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations During IND vs ENG Pre-Departure Press Conference, Says ‘Was Never a Believer in Road Shows’.

"Madhya Pradesh is ready to lead India's wellness mission. Investment proposals worth about Rs 1950 crore were received in the Spiritual & Wellness Summit-2025 held in Ujjain today. Our Madhya Pradesh is now becoming the country's leading spiritual and wellness destination and is becoming a center of attraction for investors in this sector. In the coming times, our state can become a global engine of the wellness sector with spiritual power," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

He further emphasised that Spiritual advancement is also important for the making of "Viksit Madhya Pradesh-Viksit Bharat". In such a situation, investment-friendly policies of the state will prove helpful in achieving the goal. On this occasion, the company of Pujya Swami Chidananda Saraswati ji was also received.

Also Read | World Environment Day 2025: Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani Lauds PM Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Initiative (See Pics and Video).

The CM added that inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary initiatives like "Heal in India" and "Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE)", Madhya Pradesh is being developed as a global centre for holistic lifestyle and wellness innovation.

He described the summit as a transformative initiative where policy, investment, spirituality, and social welfare converged and affirmed that Madhya Pradesh is ready to lead India's wellness mission as its global engine.

CM Yadav also held 14 One-on-One meetings with investors from the wellness and hospitality sectors, discussing ground-level requirements, investment-friendly policies, and priority areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)