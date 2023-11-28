Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his father and sister as they were getting him treated for his mental illness in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Monday.

According to officials, the accused, identified as Pulind, killed his father by hitting him on the head with a pestle used to crush spices on November 8. After the incident, he fled to Vadodara and then to Goa.

ACP Tushar Singh said that Pulind lived with his father, retired bank officer Kamal Kishore (78), and his sister Rama Arora (53) in Sanyogitaganj area.

The accused, Pulind, was undergoing treatment, as his father and sister believed his mental condition was not fine. Pulind felt constrained in living life on his own terms due to the imposed treatment, ACP Tushar said.

"Besides, his father had given a share of his property to his daughter, which added to Pulind's dissatisfaction," the ACP said, adding that he believed his family was trying to label him mentally ill to gain control of all the properties.

Fed up with the situation, Pulind killed his father and sister by hitting them on the head with a pestle. After the crime, he went to Vadodara and then to Goa, where he withdrew money from his father's debit card and stayed in a hotel for several days.

Indore Police, in coordination with Goa Police, arrested Pulind from Goa. (ANI)

