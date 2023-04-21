Bhind, Apr 21 (PTI) A court in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh has sentenced a man to one year rigorous imprisonment for killing a dog in 2019.

Makhan Singh (48) was also fined Rs 1,000 by Judicial First Class Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Kushwaha, Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer Praveen Sikarwar told PTI.

Singh stabbed the dog to death with an iron rod in Raupura village, some 35 kilometres from here, on April 30, 2019 after the animal barked at him, Sikarwar said.

Singh was convicted under Indian Penal Code section 429 for killing the animal, he said.

The order was of Tuesday, details of which were made available on Friday.

