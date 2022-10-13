Barwani, October 13: A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly abducting and raping his friend's 8-year-old daughter in Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said. The accused met the girl outside her school on Wednesday and said he would take her to her father, Sendhwa police station inspector Rajesh Yadav told PTI. Bihar Shocker: Parents Sell Their Daughter at a Fair in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested.

"He took the girl to a nearby fort and raped her. After being alerted, a police team traced the girl, who narrated her ordeal to a woman official who counselled her. The accused was held from Mumbai-Agra road while he was trying to flee the area," he said. Chennai Shocker: Woman Dies After 'Boyfriend' Pushes Her Before Moving Train Over Argument.

He has been charged under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions. Incidentally, people had protested on Wednesday against the abduction and rape and had demanded that the accused be held immediately.

