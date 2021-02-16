Bhopal, Feb 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday hit out at the Congress for lending support to climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested for allegedly creating a protest toolkit backing the farmers' agitation.

Mishra also took potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his hum do, hamare do slogan, saying it was apt on the Gandhi family.

"The slogan of hum do, hamare do was made by their family which he is following," Mishra told reporters here.

Rahul Gandhi had used the slogan recently in Parliament to target the Modi government.

The BJP leader criticised Rahul Gandhi for his opposition to the new citizenship law CAA.

The No CAA (stand taken by Rahul Gandhi) now has a new meaning, which is No Congress Alliance Acceptable, the minister said.

To a query, Mishra said the way the Congress has come out in support of the 21-year-old activist Ravi, it exposes the partys "anti-national" mentality yet again.

