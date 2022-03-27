Bhopal, Mar 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on March 29 take part in the virtual 'grah pravesh' (house-warming) of houses built in Madhya Pradesh for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), officials said on Sunday.

So far, 24.10 lakh houses have been completed under this scheme in Madhya Pradesh, a state government release said.

These include 23,000 houses for people from the Baiga, Saharia and Bharia tribal communities, it said.

PM Modi will take part in the virtual house-warming function of homes built for 5.21 lakh beneficiaries under the PMAY (Rural) scheme on March 29, the release said.

The state government has set a target of providing houses to all homeless families in the state under this scheme by 2024, it added.

