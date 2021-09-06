Barwani (MP), Sep 6 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was "good at acting" and should make the state proud with a stint in Bollywood.

He was speaking at the Congress' 'Adivasi Adhikar Jan Akrosh' rally in Barwani district bordering Maharashtra.

"You are good at taking people for a ride with your acting. You don't listen to the public but believe you can misguide people with your speeches," Nath said, adding that the CM had made 4,000 announcements in the last two years and over 22,000 in his earlier 13-year stint as CM.

However, the CM has not kept his promises, and the youth of the state were insecure without job opportunities, Nath alleged.

Nath also warned a section of government officials, who he claimed were playing into the hands of the ruling BJP, that the Congress was making their dossiers.

Hitting back, MP BJP chief VD Sharma said Nath's government in the state had "betrayed" all sections of society, adding that his "Adivasi Jan Adhikar Yatra was a sham as rights and privileges of tribals were looted during his regime".

