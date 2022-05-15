Bhopal, May 15 (PTI) People in large parts of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday got a little respite from the sultry weather with the mercury recording a slight dip of around one degree Celsius, even as Nowgaon and Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district continued to sizzle at 47 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, both these places - Nowgaon and Khajuraho - had recorded the state's highest maximum temperature of 48 degrees Celsius, an official said.

"The mercury level is expected to start going down from Tuesday. It might see a fall of two to four degree Celsius this week (from Monday)," P K Saha, senior meteorologist with the India Meteorological Department's Bhopal office told PTI.

"There is a strong possibility of the heat wave in MP abating in the next two to three days," he said.

About the slight change in the weather conditions, Saha said a north-south trough was running from west Uttar Pradesh to south-west Madhya Pradesh, which is clouding some parts of the state.

Saha said severe heat waves were observed in Nowgaon and Khajuraho city on Sunday.

"The highest maximum temperature of 47 degree Celsius in MP was recorded at Nowgaon and Khajuraho during the day. They had recorded 48 degree Celsius yesterday, the highest for the state that day," he added.

The heat waves remained confined to five districts - Damoh, Satna, Gwalior, Sidhi and Rewa - on Sunday as against eight districts on Saturday, Saha said.

Giving the weather details of four major cities in the state, he said that Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior recorded the maximum temperature of 43.9 degree Celsius (three degrees above normal), 41.4 (one degree above normal), 43. 9 (three degrees above normal) and 46.6 (five degrees above normal), respectively, on Sunday.

The previous day, Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior saw the maximum temperature of 44.4, 41.6 , 44.2 and 46.1 degrees Celsius respectively, the senior meteorologist said.

