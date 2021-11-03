Indore, Nov 3 (PTI) A one-year-old girl who was sleeping with her mother under a bridge was kidnapped and sexually abused by unidentified persons in the city, police said on Wednesday.

“The girl and her mother were sleeping under a bridge in Teen Imli area when she was kidnapped by an unidentified person or persons on Monday night,” Azad Nagar police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi said.

The child was found abandoned near the Rajiv Gandhi square, three km away, the next day. As per the medical report, she had injury marks indicating sexual abuse, he added.

Police were scanning CCTV footage in the area to identify the culprits, Tripathi said, adding that probe was on.

