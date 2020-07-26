Indore, Jul 26 (PTI) A 29-year-old security guard has been arrested here in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly molesting women by entering hostels and houses, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Srikant Chaturvedi, seems to be a pervert who has been allegedly involved in many such incidents occurred in Vijay Nagar area in the last 15 days, a police officer said.

"Chaturvedi used to follow women whom he wanted to target up to their houses or hostels. He would sneak inside in night and cut their undergarments using a scissor or a blade when they are asleep. He used to flee when his victim raised alarm," said Vijay Nagar police station incharge Tehzeeb Qazi.

Chaturvedi was held on Friday night after a woman, in whose house he had entered, raised an alarm, he said.

The accused has admitted to his involvement in at least ten such incidents.

"Police have obtained an year-old CCTV grab in which the accused is seen entering a women's hostel. He is also identified in another such footage. The accused appears to be sexually deviant," Qazi said.

Chaturvedi had also targetted a minor girl, he said.

He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections 458 (house- trespass in night after preparation for hurt, assault), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

