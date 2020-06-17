India News | MP: PIL Seeks Help for Migrants Who Returned During Lockdown

Jabalpur (MP), Jun 17 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday sought reply from the Centre and the Madhya Pradesh government over a PIL seeking relief for migrant workers who have not got benefit of any welfare measure.

Guna-based social organisation Bandhua Mukti Morcha has filed the public interest litigation.

It subimitted a list of 52 such migrants who returned from Delhi and Ajmer to Bhopal and Panna but were yet to get any ration or money as announced by the MP government, said the organisation's lawyer Shanno Shagufta Khan.

The PIL demanded that relief should be given to all such people who have returned during coronavirus lockdown but did not get any help from the government.

A division bench of Chief Justice A K Mittal and Justice V K Shukla issued notices to the state and the Union governments, seeking their replies by June 30, she said.

The hearing was adjourned to July 2.

