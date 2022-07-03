Katni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): A video has gone viral on social media wherein pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly raised during a victory procession after local elections in Chaka village of Katni.

On getting information about the incident, the Madhya Pradesh Police swung into action and registered a case. The police are also investigating the authenticity of the video.

Also Read | Agnipath Scheme: AAP Govt Likely to Bring Resolution Against Defence Recruitment Scheme in Upcoming Delhi Assembly Session.

City Superintendent of Police in Satna, Vijay Pratap Singh, said, "The incident is said to be of village Chaka. Around 30-40 people came to the police station and made a complaint that 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised by a group in panchayat polls and the video was put out on social media. A case has been registered in the matter. We will investigate the matter and take action accordingly."

In the video, supporters are heard raising slogans of 'Jeet gaya bhai jeet gaya pakistan jeet gaya'.The incident reportedly took place on Friday night after the counting of votes for the second phase of the Panchayat elections concluded. (ANI)

Also Read | Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises to 174, Over 22.17 Lakh People Marooned in Northeast State Amid Heavy Rains.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)