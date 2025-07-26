Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police took out a procession of an accused, Shawar Ahmed, recently arrested with MDMA drug, on a street which was named after his father 'Sharif Bhai Lane' in the state capital Bhopal on Friday.

According to the police, Shawar Ahmed and his nephew Yasin Ahmed were arrested with the MDMA drug recently under the 'Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori' campaign.

Also Read | PM Modi Maldives Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Continues To Expand 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Initiative Globally With Tree Plantation (See Pics and Video).

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Shailendra Singh Chauhan told ANI, "We took the accused Shawar Ahmed to his residence in the city in connection with the investigation. While Yasin Ahmed has been taken to Rajasthan in connection with the probe."

Additionally, the officer also confirmed the name of the father of the accused Shawar as Sharif Ahmed.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP: Actor-Politician Promises To 'Strive To Be the Voice of Tamil Nadu in Delhi' (See Post).

Bhopal Commissioner of Police (CP), Harinarayan Chari Mishra told ANI, "Police are taking serious action against drugs these days and recently the police arrested two accused (Yasin Ahmed and Shawar Ahmed) with MDMA drugs. While interrogating these accused some other names have also come to light. Additionally, some objectionable videos and assault videos were also recovered from the accused's phone and the police are interrogating them in this regard. The police will probe the matter further to reach the roots of the case."

The officer further said that if any victim related to those videos came to the police or filed a complaint then the police will take action into those matters.

Meanwhile, Member of the National Human Rights Commission, Priyank Kanoongo claimed that the arrested accused is linked with the rape and bailmailing case of college girls as objectionable videos recovered from accused phone.

Kanoongo told ANI, "On July 1, we gave our primary findings to the MP government regarding a case (rape and blackmailing) related to a private college. The case was that girls in the college were threatened with ragging. Then their trust was earned through saving them, they were befriended, asked to attend parties and then they were drugged, raped, videotaped and blackmailed. After that they were raped multiple times. A group behind it was working to convert the religion of these girls through blackmailing them."

The NHRC member added that he previously said the police had not reached the perpetrators yet. He repeats the same that the kingpins are still not arrested in the case.

"One of the accused caught in the case (rape and blackmailing) was Farhan. We asked the police to check his relationship with Shariq Machli. Recently, when Yasin was arrested (with MD Drug), it was found that he is a nephew of Shariq Machli and 20 more objectionable videos of women were found from his phone. In some form, it indicates that a single gang is coming to light and there is a need to arrest all the accused in this case. Additionally, most importantly all the victims should get justice," he added.

He further claimed that many top officials of Bhopal police were connected with the gang of the accused and action should be taken against such officials.

"There is a big matter of concern that many top officers of Bhopal Police are having deep friendships with the people associated with the entire gang (accused) and it is being revealed. Criminals are seen hugging and clicking pictures with top police officers. In such a situation, how can a victim trust the police? The Bhopal police need to earn trust for which it is needed to take action against police officers who are in touch with those criminals," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)