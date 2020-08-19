Bhopal, Aug 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh recorded 976 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total infection count to 48,351 in the state, health officials said.

The coronavirus fatality figure rose to 1,159 after 18 more patients succumbed to the viral infection during the last 24 hours, the officials said.

Of them, four died in Bhopal, three in Jabalpur, two in Gwalior and one each patient succumbed to the infection in Indore, Khargone, Sagar, Ratlam, Dhar, Rewa, Jhabua, Singrauli and Shahdol, officials said.

Among the new cases, the highest 179 were reported from Indore, followed by 114 in Bhopal, 97 in Gwalior and 91 in Jabalpur.

Meanwhile, a total of 762 persons were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Wednesday.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 179 to 10,370 and the death toll to 346, a health bulletin said.

Bhopal now has 8,686 COVID-19 patients, of which 252 persons succumbed to the infection, it said.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 3589 and 2665, respectively.

At 3,277, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state while Bhopal has 1,375 such cases.

No new coronavirus case was reported from one district since Tuesday evening, though all the 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh have active cases.

The health officials said there are 3843 active containment zones in the state at present.

So far in August, Madhya Pradesh has recorded a total of 16,545 fresh cases and 292 deaths.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 48,351, new cases 976, death toll 1159, recovered 36,475, active cases 10,717, number of people tested so far 10,89,939.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)