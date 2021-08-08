Bhopal, Aug 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 10 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 7,91,960, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,514, the official added.

The number of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh stands at 7,81,298, leaving the state with 148 active cases.

With 70,768 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in MP went up to 1,50,11,979, the official added.

A total of 3,48,99,548 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in Madhya Pradesh, including 11,957 on Sunday, an official release said.

