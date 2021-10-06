Bhopal, Oct 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 16 coronavirus positive cases which raised the tally of infections to 7,92,596, a state health department official said.

With no COVID-19 fatality reported during the day, the death toll in the central state stood at 10,522, the official said.

As many as 7,81,953 patients have recovered from the viral infection so far, leaving MP with 121 active cases, he said.

At least 61,407 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in MP so far to 1,88,92,699, the official added.

A total of 6,45,84,725 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Madhya Pradesh so far, of which 1,44,623 jabs were given on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,596, new cases 16, death toll 10,522 (no change), recovered 7,81,953, active cases 121, number of tests so far 1,88,92,699.

