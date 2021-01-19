Bhopal, Jan 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,52,186 on Tuesday with the addition of 304 fresh cases, a health official said.

With seven more people succumbing to the viral infection, the overall death toll in the state went up to 3,763, they said.

A total of 725 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of recoveries in MP to 2,42,691.

Of the new fatalities, two persons died each in Indore and Gwalior while one patient succumbed to the infection each in Bhopal, Chhindwara and Damoh, an official said.

Among the 304 new cases in the state, Bhopal accounted for 74 cases and Indore 35.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Indore has risen to 57,097, including 920 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 41,707 with 599 fatalities, according to officials.

Bhopal now has 1,842 active cases and Indore 1,332.

With 22,690 new tests, the overall number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh mounted to 51.12 lakh.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,995 persons were administered coronavirus vaccine across 150 centres in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the number of the people who have received the shots so far to 18,559, officials said.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,52,186, new cases 304, death toll 3,763, recovered 2,42,691, active cases 5732, number of tests so far 51,12,431.

