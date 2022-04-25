Bhopal, Apr 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,323 on Monday after the detection of four cases, while one death in the last 24 hours, in Jabalpur, took the toll to 10,735, a health department official said.

The positivity rate dipped to 0.06 from 0.07 per cent the previous day, he added.

The recovery count increased by three and stood at 10,30,518, leaving the state with 70 active cases, the official informed.

With 6,251 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,90,46,195, he added.

A government release said 11,73,63,682 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 93,834 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,323, new cases 4, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,518, active cases 70, number of tests so far 2,90,46,195.

