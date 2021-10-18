Bhopal, Oct 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,690 on Monday with six more cases coming to light, a health official said.

Also Read | Apple Unleashed Event LIVE News Updates: New MacBook Pro Models, AirPods 3 & More Expected To Be Launched.

More than 5.33 lakh people were vaccinated during the day in the state, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: Rains Improve Air Quality in National Capital, AQI Recorded in ‘Good’ Category.

The death toll due to COVID-19 remained unchanged at 10,523 in MP, the official added.

The recovery count stands at 7,82,086, leaving Madhya Pradesh with 81 active cases.

With 54,209 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,95,57,748, the official said.

An official release said 6,66,18,570 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 5,33,846 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,690, new cases 6, death toll 10,523 (no change), recovered 7,82,086, active cases 81, number of tests so far 1,95,57,748.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)