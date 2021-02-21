Jabalpur, Feb 21 (PTI) A teen boy has been detained for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in Jabalpur district in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday in Baghraji village, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, Kundam police station in charge Pratap Markan said.

"The 16-year-boy raped the girl when she went to his family-owned shop to buy chocolates. The girl told her family about the ordeal after her mother noticed blood stains on her clothes. The boy has been detained, while the girl has been hospitalised," the official said.

