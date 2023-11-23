Sagar, Nov 23 (PTI) Three children, including two brothers, drowned in a pit in Bina in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Thursday, a police official said.

Sanjay (6) and Dipak (7), sons of one Rajesh Adivasi, and Manvi, daughter of Mahendra Adivasi, died while bathing in the 6-foot deep water-filled pit just behind their school, Inspector Maina Patel of Agasaud police station told PTI.

The incident took place in Bahri village, some 90 kilometres from the district headquarters, and came to light when a woman found clothes lying nearby and alerted police and residents, Patel said.

"They drowned between 12 noon and 4pm. The bodies have been fished out. A case has been registered and probe is underway," the official added.

