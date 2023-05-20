Bhind, May 20 (PTI) Three persons were killed on Saturday after their motorcycle was hit by an oil tanker in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The incident took place on Bhind-Gwalior highway number 719 near Bahua village, Mehgaon police station inspector Ravinder Sharma told PTI.

"Three persons identified as Ajay Jatav (19), Srichand Jatav (55) and Mamta Jatav (28) died on the spot. Oil tanker driver Mahipal Lodhi, a resident of Pilbhit in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested. The truck has been confiscated," he said.

