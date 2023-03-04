Agar Malwa (MP), Mar 4 (PTI) Three men were killed on Saturday when their motorcycle fell into a gorge near a village in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred near Dhabla Piplon village, about 25 km from the Agar Malwa district headquarters, while negotiating a blind turn, a police officer said, adding the trio was travelling on the bike to attend a marriage.

Also Read | Hyderabad Water Cut News: Water Supply to Remain Affected on These Days Owing to Repair and Maintenance Work; Check Dates and List of Impacted Areas.

Two men died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital, he added.

All of the deceased were in their late 20s. They were residents of Rajgarh district.

Also Read | India Is Targeting Annual Export of Trillion Dollars of Goods and Services by 2030, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Police have registered a case and investigations are on, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)