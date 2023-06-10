Bhopal, Jun 10 (PTI) A woman and a minor girl were killed after getting trapped in a mudslide when some people were digging for soil at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district on Saturday, an official said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Hides His Identity to Befriend Hindu Woman, Arrested After He Threatens to Share Her Obscene Videos and Photos; No ‘Love Jihad’ Angle, Say Police.

Six women and a man were digging at a dry pond in Balampur village to collect soil for domestic use, tehsildar Chandrashekhar said

Also Read | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Poll Promises, Says 'Will Do What We Had Said'.

Three of them left the place before the incident, while four others were trapped in a sudden mudslide, he said.

A 35-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were killed on the spot, while two other women were rescued, the official said.

The rescued women sustained minor injuries and were discharged after initial treatment, he said.

Collector Ashish Singh said the village panchayat secretary has been suspended and the sarpanch was served a notice following the incident.

The families of the two deceased will receive an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)