Betul, May 2 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and one seriously injured when a loft on the third floor of an under-construction school building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Sonaghati area of Betul in the afternoon, an official said.

A loft made for plastering work on the third floor of the building broke causing the labourers to fall, Kotwali police station in-charge Ajay Soni said.

While two of the labourers died, one sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

