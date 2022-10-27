Sidhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly raping a 65-year-old Dalit woman after consuming alcohol with her in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Kotwali police station limits on Tuesday and the woman had to be hospitalised for a day after the sexual assault, Additional Superintendent of Police Angulata Patale told PTI over phone.

"The accused, 35 and 40 years old, were arrested on Wednesday for rape and wrongful confinement as well as provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused and the victim knew each other," Patale said.

A court has remanded the two accused in judicial custody for 15 days, she said.

