India News | MP: Two Minor Boys Killed by Speeding Truck; Another Injured

Datia (MP), Jun 3 (PTI) A speeding truck ran over three minor boys near Sevdha checkpost in Madhya Pradesh's Datia town on Wednesday, killing two of them on the spot, police said.

The boys were crossing the road near the checkpost, when the speeding truck ran over them, the official said.

Also Read | Shah Faesal to be Released Soon, J&K Administration Revokes Public Safety Act.

Abhishek Ahirwar (17) and Shivam Ahirwar (14) were killed in the accident, while the third boy, who was injured, has been hospitalised, sub-divisional officer of police Geeta Bharadwaj said.

Angry locals ransacked the truck and staged a road blockade in the area, the official said.

Also Read | Kolkata Port Trust Renamed as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Trust, Decision Taken at Union Cabinet Meet.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the driver, who was arrested, she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)