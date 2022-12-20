Bhopal, Dec 20 (PTI) Two students of a school were killed and 20 others injured, four of them critically, on Tuesday when their pick-up vehicle collided with a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police said.

Also Read | Twist in Tale: Telangana Girl Marries Boyfriend Who ‘Kidnapped’ Her in Rajanna Sircilla; Couple Release Video and Photos of Their Wedding.

The incident occurred near Patiyari village on the Jawa-Dabhora road, about 70 km away from the Rewa district headquarters, under the limits of Panwar police station, said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Venkateshwar Rao.

Also Read | Delhi LG V K Saxena Directs Chief Secretary To Recover Rs 97 Crore From AAP for 'Political Advertisements'.

"Two girls, aged six and eleven who were students of class 1 and 5 respectively, were killed. 20 other students, aged 8 to 10 years, were injured. Four of them are critical. They are undergoing treatment at the Rewa Medical College," he told reporters.

The pick-up vehicle was going to drop students at a private school located at Jawa.

Legal action is being taken against owners and operators of the pick-up vehicle and the passenger bus, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)