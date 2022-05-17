Seoni (MP), May 17 (PTI) Two tiger cubs were injured allegedly by irate villagers in Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning and were rescued by a forest department team, an official said.

Also Read | Infinix Note 12 VIP & Note 12 G96 Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

The cubs were spotted at Pipaltai pond near Baelgaon village, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, by villagers who were plucking tendu leaves, and a mob gathered soon after, Chief Conservator of Forest (Seoni Circle) SS Udde told PTI.

Also Read | Name Aurangabad Airport After Chhatrapati Sambhaji, Maharashtra Minister Subhash Desai Tells Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"The cubs, around 14-15 months old, might have come there to drink water. The villagers surrounded them with sticks. Police and forest personnel reached the spot. A rescue team from Pench Tiger Reserve arrived at around 2:45pm. In a one-hour long operation, the cubs were caged and transferred to Kanha rescue centre," he said.

Udde, who denied the cubs were injured, said the two will be under the care of doctors at Kanha rescue centre.

However, a video of the incident showed one of the tiger cubs limping and some people pelting stones and others trying to stop them from doing so.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)