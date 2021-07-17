Bhopal, Jul 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those killed in the well collapse incident in Madhya Pradesh.

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed grief over the incident.

Eleven persons died, while 19 others were brought out alive from the well, in which several people had fallen while trying to rescue a boy in Vidisha district of the state.

"Anguished by the tragedy in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives," Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) late on Friday night.

Rashtrapati Bhavan's tweet quoting Kovind on Saturday morning said, "Deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news of the death of many people in the accident in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. I wish success to all the rescue efforts and extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that families of the deceased would be given financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each, while the injured would be provided Rs 50,000 each and free medical treatment.

In a 24-hour long operation that ended late on Friday night, 11 bodies were recovered and 19 persons were brought out alive from the well in Lal Patar village in Ganj Basoda area of Vidisha. The incident took place on Thursday night when the parapet wall of the well collapsed. To make things worse, a tractor deployed for the rescue operation skidded into the well with four policemen.

According to local people, the well is around 50 feet deep and had about 20 feet of water. Ravi, a teenage boy, fell into the well, after which some people climbed down to rescue him, while others were standing on the surrounding parapet wall to help them. However, they fell into water when that wall caved in, eyewitnesses said.

