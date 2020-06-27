Vidisha (MP), Jun 27 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman has delivered a girl without arms and legs at Saklon village in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

Sironj Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Pramod Diwan said it was a home delivery case.

"I had sent an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and an Asha worker, but parents are not ready to bring their newborn to hospital for check up," he said.

The infant's father said she was born without arms and legs on Friday, and is doing well.

