Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): A 19-year-old youth, who was arrested for kidnapping a minor, died in police custody at Jaisinagar police station in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Tuesday.

The youth was identified as Kritesh Patel, who is a resident of Semra Gopalman village in the district. The family members, however, alleged that the youth died due to being beaten up by the police and the kin of the girl.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Fired From Job, Ex-Employee Hacks Couple to Death in Hari Nagar.

Kritesh's Father, Raju Patel said, "The health condition of my son was absolutely fine. He was not suffering from any kind of disease. He died because of being thrashed by the police and the kin of the girl."

"My son had eloped with a girl. I myself reached Bhopal along with the police and handed over my son to them. The police and kin of the girl drove us away and beat up my son, following which he died," Raju added.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Confusion Prevails Over Announcement of 'Mangarh Dham' As National Monument.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh told ANI that the youth died in police custody at Jaisinagar police station. "Superintendent of Police (SP) has written a letter to the District Judge for judicial inquiry. The actual reason for the death will get clear after the judicial inquiry. Further action will be taken accordingly," ASP Singh added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)