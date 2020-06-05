India News | MP's Coronavirus Tally Climbs to 8,996; Death Toll Reaches 384

Bhopal, Jun 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 234 more cases of COVID-19, including 54 from the worst-hit Indore district, taking the count of patients to 8,996, state health officials said.

As the virus claimed seven more lives, the death toll in the state mounted to 384, they said.

Four persons from Indore and one each from Khandwa, Khargone and Ujjain died due to coronavirus infection, the health department said in its bulletin.

With four deaths, the toll in Indore district has climbed to 149 out of the total 384 fatalities reported in Madhya Pradesh so far it added.

Indore district also accounts for 3,687 COVID-19 cases, highest in the state, officials said.

One death each in Ujjain, Khandwa and Khargone took the toll to 59, 15 and 12 in these districts respectively, they added.

Fifty-two new patients were detected in Bhopal, followed by 38 in Neemuch, 12 in Khargone, nine each in Ujjain, Sagar and Bhind, eight in Morena, seven in Khandwa, five each in Dindori and Narsinghpur, four each in Dewas, Jabalpur, Shivpuri, three in Gwalior, one each in Agar Malwa, Anuppur, Ashoknagar, Barwani, Betul, Chhindwara, Dhar, Mandla, Ratlam, Satna and Vidisha, the department said.

Bhopal now has 1,682 COVID-19 patients, Ujjain 707, Burhanpur 316, Jabalpur 267, Neemuch 290, Sagar 216, Gwalior 176, Dewas 114, Morena 106, Bhind 70, Raisen 69, Ratlam 44, Vidisha 36, Betul 35, Dindori 29, Sheopur 23, Anuppur 21, Tikamgarh 15, Umaria 10 and Katni three, it added.

So far, coronavirus patients were found in 51 out of the total 52 districts in the state.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases: 8,996, active cases: 2,734, new cases: 234, death toll: 384, recovered: 5,878, total number of people tested: 1, 95, 249.

