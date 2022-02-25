New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Mughal Gardens will remain open for the general public until March 16, 2022 and the number of visitors per slot has been increased from 100 to 300, a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday said.

It will remain open until March 16, except on Mondays, which are maintenance days and March 1, 2022 - a Gazetted holiday, between 1000 hrs to 1700 hrs (last entry at 1600 hrs), it said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: From Ayodhya to Amethi, Here Are The Five Key Contests in The Fifth Phase of UP Polls.

Seven pre-booked hourly slots will be available between 1000 hrs and 1700 hrs, the statement said.

Each slot can now accommodate a maximum of 300 people, it said.

Also Read | Anish Abbasi Gets Appointed as Secretary of BJP Delhi Minority Morcha.

During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of mask, maintaining social distance among others, it said.

They will have to undergo thermal screening at the entry point. No visitor will be allowed without mask, the statement said.

Booking can be made on https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx.

Walk-in entry will not be available as precautionary measures, it said.

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)