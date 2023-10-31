Mumbai, October 31: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani received a fresh death threat via the same email. The extortion ammount, as demanded by the emailer, has been increased to 400 Cr, police said. Mumbai police said that this time the emailer raised his demand from Rs 200 crore to Rs 400 crore due to lack of response to the previous email. "Now it is increased 400 crore rupees, police can't track me, they can't arrest me that's why we have no problem killing you, no matter how good your current security is, but he is the only one of our sniper who can kill you", read the threat email. Mukesh Ambani Death Threat: Reliance Industries Chairman Receives Third Death Threat in Four Days, Email Demands Rs 400 Crore

Earlier, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday received death threats via email threatening to shoot him if he failed to pay Rs 200 crore. According to the Mumbai police, it was written in the threatening email that 'You have not responded to our email now the amount is 200 crore otherwise the death warrant is signed'," police said. Earlier the ransom money was 20 Cr. 'Pay Rs 20 Crore or We Will Shoot You': Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani Receives Death Threat via Email

After receiving the email, based on the complaint of Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge, the Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC (Indian Penal code). Last year, in October, the Bihar Police arrested a man from Bihar's Darbhanga for threatening to kill Ambani and his family members.

