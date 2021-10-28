Lucknow, Oct 28 (PTI) A member of the Mukhtar Ansari gang carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh and his accomplice, who were injured in an encounter with the UP Special Task Force in old Lucknow died during treatment, an official said on Thursday.

According to the STF, Ali Sher alias Doctor and his accomplice Kamran alias Bannu had come with the intention of murdering a prominent leader among traders and were injured in the encounter on the Faizullahganj road on Wednesday.

Subsequently, both were admitted to Bhauras Devras hospital, where they died during treatment.

Ali Sher was named in the killing of Jeetram Munda, a Jharkhand BJP leader, police said.

Two nine mm pistols, a carbine, a country-made pistol, bike and number of cartridges were recovered by the STF from their possession.

