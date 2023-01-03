Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted bail to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother-in-law Anwar Shahzad in a Gangster Act case.

The order was for Shahzad to be released if not wanted in some other case.

The order was passed by Justice Syed Waiz Miyan.

An FIR was registered under the Gangster Act at South Tola police station of Mau on January 31, 2022.

Presently, he is lodged in Ghazipur Jail.

Advocate Upendra Upadhyay argued in favour of the bail application.

Atif Raza alias Sarjeel, brother of Anwar Shahzad, has already got bail in this case. He was accused of encroaching on government land. (ANI)

