Nabarangpur (Odisha) [India], July 7, (ANI): The Mukhya Mantri Bayu Swasthya Seva will conduct a camp in Nabarangpur district starting Monday. This initiative will supplement the facilities available in the district headquarters hospitals and provide high-quality tertiary care by mobilising experts from existing Medical Colleges.

The Mukhya Mantri Bayu Swasthya Seva is scheduled to commence today and conclude on Thursday in the district of Nabarangpur, marking a gap of more than one and a half years. Subsequently, districts such as Nuapada and Malkangiri will be taken up in a phased manner.

About 938 patients from the entire district have been screened by the district health team, who will further examine the results.

On the first day of the camp, five senior residents in different specialities will conduct preparatory work for various surgeries and also perform complex investigative procedures, such as Echocardiography and Upper GI endoscopy. The senior residents -- Dr Biswajit Sahoo, SR Urology, SCB; Dr Sumeet Kumar Sahu, SR Cardiology, SCB; Dr Lipika Panigrahi, SR Nephrology, SCB; Dr Rashmi Ranjan Patra, SR Gastroenterology, SCB; and Dr Rakesh Kumar Mohanty, SR Neurology, SCB.

On day 2, six experts will conduct various surgeries and consultations in super-specialities, and prescribe appropriate medicines, which will be supplied free of cost.

These doctors include Dr Sabyasachi Panda Associate Prof Urology SCB, Dr Jasobanta Behera Cardiology SCB, Dr Aruna Acharya Associate Prof Nephrology SCB, Dr Samir Kumar Hota Asst Professor Gastroenterology SCB, Dr Nihar Ranjan Biswal Asst Prof Neurology SCB, and Dr Debarchana Jena Asst Prof Endocrinology SCB.

All logistics, including conveyance, accommodation, food, campsite arrangement, tents, water, tea, and snacks, have been arranged by the district administration.

This initiative aims to bring modern medical science to the unreached, with a focus on providing specialised healthcare, including urology, Nephrology, Laparoscopic surgeries, cardiology consultations, Neurology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, and complex investigations such as echocardiography and endoscopy, to all. (ANI)

