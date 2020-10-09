Lucknow, Oct 9 (PTI) Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and said it was a personal loss for him.

Yadav in a statement said Paswan made a place for himself in alliances and had a tall stature in the country's politics.

Also Read | Yes Bank Case: CBI Books HDIL Promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan for Rs 200-Crore Loan Fraud in Yes Bank, Say Officials.

He worked with different prime ministers and fought for reservation of Dalits and backwards, Yadav said and prayed for strength to the bereaved family.

Paswan, 74, passed away at a private hospital in Delhi on Thursday. The Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had recently undergone a heart surgery.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: ECI Doubles Telecast Time Allotted to National, State Parties on Doordarshan, All India Radio Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)