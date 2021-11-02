Chennai, Nov 2 (PTI) The main opposition AIADMK on Tuesday said it would hold protests on November 9 in five districts to condemn the ruling DMK regime's 'indifference' in fighting for Tamil Nadu people's rights on the Mullaperiyar issue.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The party would stage protests in the headquarters of these districts, including Madurai and Sivaganga, to also demand storage of more water in the Mullaperiyar dam.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The AIADMK accused the DMK government of not 'taking into consideration' the irrigation and water needs of people in Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts, that depend on Mullaperiyar water, a party release alleged.

The opposition party alleged that the DMK government is indifferent in fighting for people's rights on the Mullaperiyar issue.

The legal initiatives of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa led to the Supreme Court allowing water to be stored up to a level of 142 feet in the dam and following that verdict, water was stored at that level for three consecutive years, the AIADMK said.

Also, the apex court had also said that after maintenance work, water could be stored up to 152 feet, the party said.

The top court's verdict owing to 'Amma's' legal battle has today become a 'question mark' and the DMK government, being a mute spectator, is strongly condemnable, party top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami said in a statement.

Practical aspects make it clear that irrigation and drinking water needs of tail-end districts of Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram could be met only if water is stored up to 152 feet, they said and urged the DMK government to take resolute action on the dam matter to protect the rights of the people.

The dam's shutters were opened days ago by the Tamil Nadu government when the storage level neared 138 feet, bowing to pressure from the Kerala government which is disseminating 'wrong information' on the dam, they alleged.

The AIADMK is wedded to the principles of state autonomy and guarding people's interests and hence would hold protests to protect the livelihood rights of the people in five districts.

On Monday, the AIADMK alleged that the Kerala government created hurdles for Tamil Nadu in storing water up to the level of 142 feet in the Mullaperiyar dam and slammed the ruling DMK for "turning a blind eye" on the issue. The party also had made known its decision to stage "massive protest" in five districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)