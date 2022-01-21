Gurugram, Jan 21 (PTI) Suspended IPS officer Dheeraj Setia has applied for an anticipatory bail in the case involving a multi-crore heist.

Meanwhile, a local court denied bail to key accused in the case, Dr Sachender Jain Nawal.

The incident had taken place on August 4 last year, when gangster Lagarpuriya's gang members broke into a flat from where the office of a private company was being run. They had decamped with crores of rupees in cash.

Setia has been accused of taking bribe from Dr Nawal to hush up the matter.

Setia's bail plea will be heard by the court on Monday.

A special task force (STF) constituted to probe the case has been raiding his possible hideouts to nab him.

Setia had earlier moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court for the quashing of the FIR against him.

He has also filed an application in the court of district and sessions judge, seeking the transfer the case to another court.

The hearing over it scheduled for February 8.

The STF has submitted an around 2,000-page charge sheet against 12 accused in this case.

A local court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of Dr Sachender Jain Nawal, another key accused in the case.

"We will move the Punjab and Haryana High Court for the bail of Dr Nawal," said advocate Rahul Chauhan.

According to police, Dr Nawal and gangster Vikas Lagarpuriya are masterminds of the heist.

