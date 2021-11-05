Noida, Nov 5 (PTI) Four people, including women and children, were hospitalised with injuries following a multiple vehicle pile-up on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in the national capital region on Friday, officials said.

The pile-up took place in the morning in Greater Noida due to reduced visibility on the expressway in the wake of smog post Diwali, the officials said.

"A Hyundai i20 rammed into a truck on the Peripheral Expressway in Dankaur police station limits due to the smog. Soon, some more vehicles that followed them came in speeding and piled up on the expressway," a police spokesperson said.

"The Haryana-registered i20 car was on its way to Palwal and had four occupants, including a Haryana Cyber Cell official, his wife and their two children. While the husband and wife suffered serious injuries, the children had minor injuries," the spokesperson said.

The husband and wife were admitted to a hospital in Faridabad where they are undergoing treatment, the official said, adding further legal proceedings were being carried out.

According to police officials, over half a dozen vehicles had piled up in the accident.

The air quality took a dip on Friday morning in parts of NCR, including Greater Noida, which witnessed smog, even as firecrackers were burst by some people on Thursday.

Local resident and social activist Harinder Bhati shared purported videos of a smog-shrouded Greater Noida on Friday morning.

"Firecrackers were burnt till late night on Thursday here," Bhati said, adding the government should "allow everyone to burst firecrackers" if the ban on it cannot be enforced properly.

